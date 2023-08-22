Charity Lawson got engaged on ''The Bachelorette'' and joined ''DWTS''

(CNN) — Charity Lawson found what she was seeking.

On Monday's season finale of "The Bachelorette," the family therapist from Columbus, Georgia gave her final rose to contestant Dotun Olubeko.

It all came down to Lawson choosing between Olubeko and integrative medicine specialist and tennis professional Joey Graziadei.

While she agonized almost to the final moment over who to choose, ultimately Lawson told Graziadei that she had "found love that's deeper with someone else."

Charity Lawson found love during season 20 of "The Bachelorette." Curtis/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Olubeko later stepped up with a proposal.

"The love that we have is perfect," he said. "Ms. Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning the fairytale into a reality?"

Lawson was visibly moved and gave him her final rose.

The pair appeared with Graziadei on the "After the Final Rose" special, where the happy couple was surprised with a trip to Greece. It was announced Lawson would be competing on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Graziadei has been announced as the new "Bachelor."

Lawson told CNN in July that she wasn't worried about the fact that many of the "Bachelor" franchise couples fail at creating a happily ever after.

"I hate to say I don't look at the stats, but I don't," she said.. "I'm truly making this my own journey, and it's not reflective of anybody else who's done this show."