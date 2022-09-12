Carrollwood Day School teacher arrested for sexual misconduct

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Carrollwood Day School teacher for sexual misconduct.

According to reports, Jamie Melton, 42, an English teacher at Carrollwood Day School, engaged in sexual relations with the victim, a student, in September.

On September 10, 2022, probable cause was developed and a warrant was obtained for Melton. She was arrested on September 11, 2022, for Sexual Battery.

"This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions."

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, but anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)247-8200.