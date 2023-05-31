Watch CBS News
Car sails over tow truck 'Dukes of Hazzard' style in spectacular highway crash

By Michael King

/ AP

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (AP) - Video from a law officer's body camera captured a cinematic scene on a Georgia highway, where stunned motorists watched a car collide with a tow truck and careen 120 feet through the air.

The spectacular wreck happened May 24 in Lowndes County, the Georgia State Patrol said.

lowndes-co-crash1.jpg
A sheriff deputy's body camera caught the moment a car hit the back of a tow truck on a south Georgia highway. Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/AP

It began when a Tallahassee, Florida woman was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound in the left lane of the highway, according to an accident report. The tow truck – described as roll-back wrecker – was parked in the left lane, with its emergency lights activated, the report states.

Video shows the car driving up the tow truck ramp and traveling through the air striking another car driving along the road. It then traveled another 23 feet before coming to rest, the report states.

A Lowndes County sheriff's deputy was struck by flying debris, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The 21-year-old Florida driver was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. It was unclear from the police report how seriously she was injured.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 1:52 PM

