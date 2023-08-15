Bump - 'Superwoman'

EVERYBODY LOVES BIRDIE – Birdie (guest star Lisa Kay) is putting in efforts to impress those close to Dom (Angus Sampson), as their relationship progresses. She has a delightful chance meeting with Angie (Claudia Karvan), supports Oly (Nathalie Morris) with her aspirations, and offers Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) and Rosa (Paula Garcia) an opportunity to expand the clientele of the food truck business. Rosa, and convinces Santi and Bernardita (Claudia Di Giusti) to try a few new things for the business. At the event, Rosa is surprised to someone from her past, Vince (Ioane Saula) tries to charm Reema (Safia Arain), and Reema confides in her mum. Angie's initial warmth towards Birdie is challenged when she causes an incident involving Oly (#204). Original airdate 8/21/2023.