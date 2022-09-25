Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde suffers season-ending neck injury

BUFFALO, NY. (CNN) -- The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that "fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023," and the Bills officially placed the 31-year-old on injured reserve Saturday.

After suffering the injury in the third quarter, Hyde initially walked off the field before he was carted into the locker room.

In the same match, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken to hospital in an ambulance after also suffering a neck injury; Buffalo announced on Tuesday that he had been released from hospital.

"[Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, who is also dealing with a neck injury] both seem to be moving around or walking around or in the building here," coach Sean McDermott told ESPN on Friday.

"And they're in there going about their business, trying to improve each and every day. Obviously not going to make this game. Other than that, I don't have anything else for you at this point. We're just going to work with them on their cadence and their timing at this point."

Since joining the Bills as a free agent in 2017, Hyde has been named to two All-Pro teams and one Pro Bowl team and formed one of the best safety duos in the NFL alongside Jordan Poyer.

He has 14 interceptions, including a pick-six, 35 passes defended and 363 tackles in this time, according to ESPN.

Several of Hyde's teammates shared messages of support on Instagram with Stefon Diggs posting "shake back 23," Ed Oliver saying "We'll hold it down fa ya," and quarterback Josh Allen: "Love ya 23. He'll be back..."

"Thank you so much for the love and support you've shown me and my family. It is truly unreal. Bills Mafia, we love you! #23in23," Hyde posted on Twitter.

The Bills will next take to the field on Sunday when they face the Miami Dolphins.

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) is carted off the field during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. The agent for Hyde announced Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury. Matt Durisko / AP

