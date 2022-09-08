Watch CBS News
Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district.

The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.

It's called rainbow fentanyl.

As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.

Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.

But they want parents to be aware of its dangers. 

September 8, 2022

