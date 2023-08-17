Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce

(CNN) — Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting divorced after 14 months of marriage.

Asghari, an actor and personal trainer, filed a petition to end the marriage with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a copy of filing obtained by CNN. The date of separation for the couple is July 28, the petition states.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spears and Asghari seeking comment.

Spears and Asghari wed in June of last year after becoming engaged in September 2021. The pair first met in 2016 when Asghari co-starred with Spears in the music video for her single "Slumber Party."

The pair wed just seven months after the court-ordered conservatorship that Spears had been under for 13 years was ended by a Los Angeles judge in a landmark court hearing.

This is the singer's third divorce.

Spears previously was married to Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, for about 55 hours in 2004 before the marriage was annulled. She was also married to dancer Kevin Federline before filing for divorce in 2006. The singer and Federline share two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

At the time of her nuptials to Asghari, Spears wrote in an Instagram post that their wedding was "the most spectacular day." Asghari last shared a post featuring Spears on his Instagram on Valentine's Day.