Brandon gets new fire station after response times were getting too long

BRANDON, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Brandon community now has a new fire station.

This comes as residents and local firefighters say there weren't enough stations in the area and response times were getting too long.

"Ten to twelve minutes, because if you have a rescue responding from Seffner, you don't know what the traffic is like," said Brandon resident, Jim Wheatly.

Wheatly, says that's roughly how long it used to take for first responders to get to a home after dialing 9-1-1.

"It takes time. If you have another station far away, you're dependent on that station to be there," said Wheatly.

But about six months ago, firefighters and medical personnel started setting up at a makeshift fire station in Central Brandon.

"Back in June I suffered severe chest pains, very diaphoretic. I was scared I really was. I thought I was going to die. I picked up the phone and called 9-1-1. Station 45 was there within a matter of minutes," said Wheatly.

On Wednesday, that makeshift fire station was replaced by a fully staffed and operational fire station.

"This Brandon area, it's been a couple of decades really since a fire station has been built or operated full time in the Brandon area. This was way overdue," said Rob Herron.

Rob Herrin was an EMS responder in Brandon for four years, and says the need for more fire stations is urgent.

"It's such a dense population. On the medical side there's a lot of nursing homes in this area that require EMS response. You've got Brandon Regional Hospital," said Herrin.

He says response times have suffered because there's not enough emergency equipment and first responders in the area to help.

"As there's population growth, the need for EMS and fire response is increased. It is the way it is, more people means more potential for calls, more cars on the road," said Herrin.

Back in 2016, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Staff came up with a master plan calling for 24 new stations.

Station 45 is the first station of the 24 identified in that master plan.

But until the other are built, herrin is asking residents to try to have patience.

"We will get to you. We are in the process of getting more stations built," said Herrin.