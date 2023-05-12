Body cam footage: Investigators say 13-year-old suspect shot Lakeland police officer

LAKELAND, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - New details have been released in a shooting investigation involving a 13-year-old suspect Lakeland authorities say shot one of their officers during a pursuit Wednesday. Two others, police say a 14-year-old and 19-year-old, have also been arrested in that investigation.

A Polk County task force released body cam footage Thursday showing the seconds leading up to Lakeland police officer Jamie Smith being shot by the teen. Authorities say Smith was at the scene of an unrelated incident just before 5:16 p.m. Wednesday when he was dispatched to nearby shots fired coming from a white Dodge Avenger just a few blocks west of Simpson Park. After spotting the vehicle with three males inside, police say officer Smith attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled.

Investigators say inside that vehicle were a 13-year-old suspect, a 14-year-old suspect, and a 19-year-old suspect Jermaine Julian.

Moments later, the three occupants jumped out and authorities say the 13-year-old was carrying a handgun.

During a foot pursuit, investigators say Smith commanded the teen to drop the weapon before rounding the corner into Carrington Place Apartments. Authorities say the 13-year-old waited for the officer then aimed and fired, striking officer Smith in the foot.

The pursuit continued around another corner but police say Smith lost sight of the teen who hid in a nearby bush.

More officers arrived and began searching for the suspects. Police say the teen eventually jumps out from the bushes to flee before engaging in another "gun battle" with officers. Police say the teen is then struck several times by officers in his stomach, thigh and left leg. Officers immediately render aid to the teen and he was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"When you leave your gun in the car, they're stealing it and then shooting up neighborhoods and shooting police officers with your gun because you're not responsible in how you care for that gun," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "We're going to request the state attorney to file adult charges on this man. He may be 13 years chronologically, but he's a hardened criminal willing to shoot it out with cops and we're going to send him to prison for a very long time."

The remaining two suspects were arrested following the incident.

Police say they found a second handgun under the front passenger seat of the Dodge, both being 9-millimeter semi-automatic weapons. Police are unsure of who or what the suspects were initially shooting at but say all three suspects appear to be gang affiliated.

Sheriff Judd says all three suspects violated active probations. 19-year-old Julian was previously arrested six times for charges including burglary and the 13-year-old amassed several felonies in January, according to Sheriff Judd.

Officer Smith suffered two broken bones in his foot and was expected to be released Thursday, authorities say.Chief Taylor told reporters Thursday that officer Smith has been with the Lakeland Police Department for less than two years and was recruited from the New York Police Department.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation along with multiple Polk County law enforcement agencies assisting as part of the state attorney's Incident Task Force.