Billy Joel announces his Madison Square Garden residency is ending

(CNN) — Musician Billy Joel will end his ten-year, record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, officials at MSG Entertainment announced Thursday.

The first of the final ten concerts will take place in October and conclude with his 150th-lifetime show in July 2024, Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said.

"What Billy Joel has accomplished is extraordinary," Dolan said, adding that over the last ten years, Joel has entertained 1.6 million fans at MSG.

10 years of Billy Joel!



The greatest arena run of all time is coming to an end. The historic sold-out monthly residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance. pic.twitter.com/IT1e17yBZS — MSG (@TheGarden) June 1, 2023

"Although the residency is coming to an end, we look forward to an exciting closing run to celebrate all that you have accomplished and forever welcoming you back home to the garden anytime, anytime you like," Dolan said to Joel, who was in attendance at Thursday's press conference.

"It's hard to believe we've been able to do this for ten years," Joel said. "Madison Square Garden is more than just our office, it's home."

"It's hard to end – even 150 lifetime shows, but as I said, we're not abandoning New York, we're just spending a bit more time someplace else," Joel said.

Joel's performances at MSG started with a three-night run in 1978. Since then he has headlined 136 concerts – 60 more than any other artist, according to MSG Executive Vice President Josephine Vaccarello. Joel also holds a record for the most consecutive performances by any artist at MSG, she said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Joel is "not merely an entertainer," but someone who "captured the essence of New York City."

"He was an ambassador about what's great about New York," Adams said.