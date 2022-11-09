Bills QB Josh Allen is "day-to-day" with elbow injury ahead of Vikings game

Fourth quarter comeback gives Vikings 20-17 win over Commanders Fourth quarter comeback gives Vikings 20-17 win over Commanders 00:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings may catch a break this weekend, as the Buffalo Bills say their MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with an elbow injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Allen will not practice Wednesday and "we'll see" if he plays on Sunday.

"He's as competitive as there is, he loves to play," McDermott said. "We'll see where it goes."

The 26-year-old QB has evolved into one of the league's most dangerous passers, and he's an enormous threat in the running game, as well. This season, he's completed 64% of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, he's picked up 392 yards and four touchdowns.

Should Allen miss Sunday's game, the Vikings will see a familiar face under center. Allen's backup is Case Keenum, the former Vikings quarterback who threw the Minneapolis Miracle.

"He's been through this before. We have full confidence in Case," McDermott said.

The Bills are coming off of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, just their second defeat of the season. It was Allen's worst passing game this year -- he completed just 53% of his passes for 205 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked five times, though he did run for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings are on a six-game winning streak and have the second-best record in the league.