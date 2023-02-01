Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Beyoncé announces ''Renaissance'' tour

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

ShowBiz Minute 2/1: Baldwin, Osbourne, Rogen
ShowBiz Minute 2/1: Baldwin, Osbourne, Rogen 00:59

  (CNN) -- This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.

On Wednesday the superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited "Renaissance World Tour" is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account, though initially the times and dates were not shared.

"Renaissance," the Grammy winner's seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last tour was "On the Run II" in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:31 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.