Ben Affleck's "Air" -- How Nike created the Michael Jordan brand

Ben Affleck directs "Air," opening in theaters on April 5.

The Amazon Studios drama is based on the true story of how Nike shifted gears from a specialty running shoe brand into a global powerhouse, on the heels of Michael Jordan.

Matt Damon plays shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, who works in a longshot effort to sign Jordan to an endorsement contract during the mid-1980s -- a time when the big shoe company that ruled the basketball court was Converse.

Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, and Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

"Air" includes an all-star cast with Affleck playing Nike co-founder Phil Knight. "Air" marks the first time Affleck has directed his longtime friend and collaborator.

Joining Affleck and Damon in the film are Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis as Michael Jordan's mother, Deloris Jordan.

The movie marks Affleck's first directing effort since the ill-fated "Live by Night" in 2016.