'Beau is Afraid' review: A Freudian slip into the unconscious mind

For the first time in a long while, a film has left me in an inarticulate state of mind, encumbered with the daunting task of recapitulating my thoughts and sentiments towards Ari Aster's newest film, Beau is Afraid. Of course, that much is to be expected from a director whose previous works, Hereditary and Midsommar, left me in a similar frame of consciousness. Although not overtly horrific like his previous films, Beau is Afraid is a surreal footslog odyssey into the mind of an anxiety-ridden individual with mommy issues. It's sybaritic, cerebral, and intellectually heavy-handed in the best ways. Much like Peter Weir's The Truman Show and Charlie Kaufman's Synecdoche, New York, a man's existence is put under a microscope, susceptible to judgment and fault-finding. The audience is the jury, and Beau's perturbed mental state is on trial. Harrowing in many ways, Ari Aster's monstrous three-hour voyage into the deep recesses of a repressed mind may be his most ambitious endeavor yet, albeit his least commercially appealing exertion.

A24

In its broadest sense, Beau is Afraid features a middle-aged man imbued by perturbation embarking on an anxiety-induced expedition to visit his inundating mother. Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular Beau, overwrought with the formidable undertaking of venturing out of the safety confines of his execrable apartment. The film is lensed through Beau's perspective, exaggerating his surroundings through the eyes of someone who suffers from a generalized anxiety disorder. His perception of the world debilitates his ability to confidently contribute to society, becoming a recluse of his own demise. Beau's psyche perhaps isn't entirely self-made, deplorably influenced by his mother's stifling love for him as a single parent. Patti LuPone plays Beau's suffocating mother, a successful businesswoman who founded "MW Industries," a multifaceted enterprise that operates in real estate, security, retail, healthcare, and technical services to name a few. His mother's presence is omnipresent in a subconscious manner, manipulating not only his ego, id, and superego, but his physical surroundings as well. This poses an interesting dilemma for who's at fault for Beau's gradual depreciation.

Aster is no stranger to delivering polarizing films, pleasing the most devoted cinephiles, and alienating general audiences. I've always been an admirer of his work, particularly his feature-length debut, Hereditary. He has a knack for crafting multilayered films with rich themes and tense scenes, quickly becoming one of the more interesting directors working now. Hereditary and Midsommar were arthouse films disguised as mainstream horror with relatively minuscule budgets, netting A24 some serious profits at the box office. Beau is Afraid is triple the budget of Hereditary and will most likely be his lowest-grossing film yet. That's not to say this film isn't great, because it is, I just don't see the conventional appeal here like in his previous films. It's a three-hour Freudian exploration of a deteriorating mind with quite possibly some of the most unorthodox filmmaking I've ever seen, giving the likes of Charlie Kaufman and David Lynch a run for their money. Although this film may suffer in subsequent viewings, especially the pacing, I guarantee nothing will match that initial viewing experience that left me sitting alone in the theater, long after the credits had passed - jaw on the ground.

A24

Beau Is Afraid is told in four chapters, each progressively guilt-tripping you into a moral quandary with a deep-seated fear of trivial things. The film does an incredible job of placing the viewer in the mindset of Beau. Time flows unevenly, days blend together - it's difficult to assimilate an established timeline of events, as it would be from his perspective. There's this constant droning noise added to the audio mix that plays over elongated sequences in the film, audibly causing unease and discomfort to the same extent as Hereditary. Supporting characters have a certain artifice to them, acting unnaturally and with ulterior motives. Reality merges with delusions, creating a disorienting viewing experience. There's an awe-inspiring level of craftsmanship to this film on all technical levels. For many, the practical aspects of this film aren't the issue, it's largely the farcical aspects of the final act that'll divide audiences, questioning whether the journey was worth the ride. Your mileage with this film will vary depending on your patience and tolerance for the obscure.

A24

For someone who loves obscure films, I relished the opportunity to dissect the film's themes and discussions surrounding cognitive repressions, avoidance, and the nature of over-nurturing, giving the film a long-lasting impression that supersedes the initial shock of the film. I can already see the benefit of repeated viewings; my only qualm is with the film's sluggish pacing. The first and fourth acts of this film are where it shines brightest. The setup and payoff are handled well, it's just the two middle acts meander a bit too much. If those middle portions were tightened up, I feel the story would have benefited from a shorter runtime and it wouldn't detract from my reluctance to see the film a second time. Aster's films seem to suffer from pacing issues in all three attempts thus far, showing a need to truncate his scripts to be more concise and impactful given a shorter runtime. His previous film featured a director's cut and there are rumors surrounding a four-hour cut of Beau is Afraid - I can't imagine what was left out of this film.

A24

Pacing aside, this is one of the more unique films you'll see all year. It's a crash course in psychoanalytical Freudian theories with some truly distressing psychological antics. There's enough under the surface to fuel wild interpretations that vary with each individual's perspective. If you enjoy the works of artists who dabble in surrealism and defy concrete answers, Beau is Afraid will certainly put your mind to the test. For those who are looking for a more streamlined experience, stay far… far away.