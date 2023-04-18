BayCare aims to help with nursing shortage

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - BayCare employees are working to help with the nursing shortage in the Tampa Bay Area.

The hospitals recently secured nearly one million dollars in federal funding.

"It's definitely a critical time for the Tampa Bay Area," said Usha Menon, the Dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Florida.

Menon says the nursing shortage has been an ongoing issue for years.

"It's very difficult to run acute care in a hospital setting without having an adequate number of nurses, it can affect patient quality and it can affect safety because you don't have the nurses you should have," said Menon.

She says the pandemic made the problem worse.

"Nurses are burned out. This is what they are saying in the surveys. They're tired. If someone had been thinking about leaving in the next five years it felt like this is the best time to go," said Menon.

But now BayCare is working to solve that issue. In partnership with local organizations, the hostpitals will be using nearly one million dollars from community project funding to train new nurses to join the workforce.

With that money, BayCare anticipates training 30 practical nurses, 120 additional patient care technicians and 12 first year registered nurses.

"Because of course it doesn't serve us well if they graduate and go somewhere else," said Menon.

Menon says Florida needs all the nurses it can get.

"The projection for Florida is a little over 59,000 nurses short, a little higher than the national shortage, somewhere between 2030 and 2035," said Menon.

She says although the industry has a large shortage, she hopes people see the amazing aspects of being a nurse.

"It's an extremely rewarding profession and of course we've had our difficult times and we are going through them now, but I think about the rewards of being a nurse," said Menon.