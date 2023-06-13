Watch CBS News
Features

Barons - 'Lazy Susan'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Buddy (Lincoln Younes) and Hunter (George Pullar) make Trotter (Sean Keenan) an offer he can't refuse to launch LightWave in the US.  Meanwhile, as a guilty Snapper (Ben O'Toole) bites off more than he can chew, Tracy (Jillian Nguyen) learns a difficult lesson at work (#104.)  Original airdate 6/19/2023.  Every episode of BARONS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.