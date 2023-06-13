Barons - 'Lazy Susan'

Buddy (Lincoln Younes) and Hunter (George Pullar) make Trotter (Sean Keenan) an offer he can't refuse to launch LightWave in the US. Meanwhile, as a guilty Snapper (Ben O'Toole) bites off more than he can chew, Tracy (Jillian Nguyen) learns a difficult lesson at work (#104.) Original airdate 6/19/2023. Every episode of BARONS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.