Barons - 'Gone surfing'

BARE FEET CLASSIC — As Snapper (Ben O'Toole) preps the inaugural Bare Feet Classic, Trotter (Sean Keenan), with Dani (Sophia Forrest) in town, hits the road to sell LightWave board shorts up north and pay back his debt (#102). Every episode of BARONS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 6/5/2023.