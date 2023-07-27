'Barbenheimer' review: destroyer of box offices, savior of cinemas

Come on, Barbie, let's go partake in a three-hour biographical retelling of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's tumultuous task of creating the world's first atomic bomb. This atomic blonde duo, better known as "Barbenheimer," has captured the world's attention, signifying a rare occurrence where two highly anticipated films from well-respected directors release on the same day. Part of the gag is that these two films are dissimilar in nature – one a candy-coated introspection of the human condition, the other an existentialist deterioration of morality. Differentiated by tone, these two feature films surprisingly share more in common with one another other than their release date. Having seen the two back-to-back, the way it was intended, it may not be too far-fetched to call this collocating double-feature one of the best cinematic duets I've ever experienced.

I've been an admirer of both Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan for some time now. Greta's directorial debut, Lady Bird, was an emotional portrayal of the lower-middle-class experience – highlighting the strongly opinionated relationship between a recalcitrant mother and her self-willed daughter. It's an affectionate recollection of the faces and places that contributed to our formative years, for better or worse. Greta's sophomore effort, Little Women, was just as delightful, accepting the rather tall task of creating yet another adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's coming-of-age American classic. Perhaps my favorite Gerwig endeavor was her performance as an actress in Noah Baumbach's Frances Ha, a black-and-white comedy-drama accentuating the life of a twenty-something-year-old whose dreams feel distanced from reality. Her ability as a writer/director to tell holistic stories made her the perfect candidate to direct the Barbie film and she once again delivers.

Christopher Nolan rarely needs an introduction. The British-American filmmaker changed the superhero landscape with his veristic iteration of the Caped Crusader. He's gone on to make some of the more influential films of the 21st century, dabbling in multiple genres such as neo-crime thrillers, sci-fi, and historical drama with great success. His name has become synonymous with quality, becoming an auteur of non-linear narrative structure and grandiose spectacle. Often being a proponent of utilizing proprietary 70mm IMAX high-resolution cameras and theaters that accommodate a large enough screen for the premium aspect ratio, Oppenheimer has cinema enthusiasts trekking far and wide, seeking the nearest theaters with the technical ability to showcase the film in its most sumptuous state.

With both directors at the top of their craft and expectations through the roof for their next installments, Barbie and Oppenheimer unanimously exceed the almost unprecedented build-up of excitement and hope, delivering a one-two knockout punch of self-assurances and anguish. Depending on which film you see first, you hold the power to dictate how the rest of your day plays out. See Barbie last and you'll end your day feeling reassured and self-inspired, having a hopeful and constructive outlook on the future of our societal patriarchies and communal relationships with one another. See Oppenheimer last and you'll have this overbearing sense of commiseration for those involved in this pulse-pounding paradox and a precarious outlook on the use and handling of our world's most dangerous weapons. With such a choice comes great responsibility – luckily, I'm here to shepherd your curiosity if you're on the fence about seeing these films back-to-back.

Starting with Barbie, we follow the titular character, played by the charismatic Margot Robbie, chronicling her perfect life in the pink-saturated utopian allure of Barbie Land. Intrusive thoughts of mortality and philosophical existentialism overrun Barbie's starry-eyed psychosis, spearheading an investigation into the real world for the source of these pessimistic emotions. Now in the physical world, Barbie sees the harsh and current reality of our societal structures and the damaging repercussions of a landscape devoid of equality. The Barbie brand has largely attempted to create an inspiring image for women of youth; however, they may also be perceived as a plastic façade of unrealistic expectations, failing to reciprocate and reflect any variation of life outside of the "ideal" masquerade. This confrontational juxtaposition of ideals and truth served as a fascinating cross-examination of the Mattel brand image and the patriarchal foundation of our positions of power. This dose of the real world gets to Ken, facetiously portrayed by Ryan Gosling, whose role was largely supportive and repressed in Barbie Land.

Oppenheimer oddly shares similar themes, reflecting on the consequences of an exploitative government system whose decision-making can't be trusted. It's an enriched character study of a man put to trial for his creation. There are striking similarities to Prometheus, the Greek mythological story of a titan's quest to steal fire from the gods to give to humans. He was chastised for his actions, bound to eternal damnation. This, thematically, encapsulates the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer – someone whose actions caused mass bloodshed, forever bound to the destructive nature of his breakthrough discovery. Cillian Murphy hauntingly recreates Oppenheimer's brilliant but discomposed life with one of the best performances I've seen this decade. Robert Downey Jr. nearly steals the show as the slippery Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss. His contributions are very much reminiscent of Anthony Hopkins's role in Silence of the Lambs, garnering a supportive role that amounts to a short share of screen-time – but serves as the catalyst for the film's progression and eventual unraveling.

Both films feature star-studded casts. On one side you have America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Simu Liu, with the former featuring Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie to name a few. In fact, Oppenheimer feels like a celebrity cameo at a certain point, cramming every recognizable face in Hollywood into its three-hour runtime to the point of ridiculousness, but never detracting. Of the two films, Ryan Gosling's Ken and Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer left the biggest impacts on me. Ken has become a cultural phenomenon, carrying on the hilariously stereotyped qualities of Ryan Gosling's previous archetypes, having fans collectively rejoicing at the fact that he is in fact still, literally me. His self-discovery path had us questioning whether we're Kenough – filled with Kenvy and resentment. Barbie's resounding message is a universal one, encouraging self-identity and individuality in an ever-changing landscape. There's a powerful message to be heard and a rather touching emotional core and thematic threads that are worth discussing and reflecting on.

Meanwhile, an equally as important conversation is taking place with Christopher Nolan's history-drama biography. Often times the aftermath of decisions is rarely felt in the moment. One historic moment in time spawned a decades-spanning arms race for power and control, altering the nuclear landscape and jockeying for the upper hand. There's also an alleged allegorical interpretation of this film, symbolizing Christopher Nolan's feelings toward the large tentpole summer blockbuster. The father of the A-bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer gave the world a blueprint on how to manipulate exothermic reactions, causing violent explosions. He lived with the horrors of his creations and was admonished for their purpose. Nolan is often seen as the father of the summer blockbuster with his Dark Knight Trilogy, kicking off a myriad of superhero waves that feel overplayed decades later. Perhaps there's a connection between the two for their overwhelmingly successful blueprints and the remorsefulness that ensues.

Despite the potential criticisms of the summer blockbuster formula, these two films reside within that very theatrical release window. In a summer where we've experienced some incredible lows and middling box-office results, Barbenheimer has managed to create substantial buzz. Both films stand above the rest with their commitment to practicality, euphoric soundtracks/scores, jaw-dropping cinematography, thoughtfully constructed narratives, and reflective themes that are rooted in relevant societal topics. They're informative pieces of media that play well off of each other, as strange as that sounds. What initially started as a silly meme and perhaps a marketing stunt – ultimately became a thought-provoking double-feature. As it stands, Barbie's domestic opening weekend has eclipsed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 as the highest opening and currently sitting at just under $500 million at the worldwide box office. Oppenheimer became the highest-grossing R-rated film of the year and is currently sitting at just over $200 million worldwide cume after its first initial weekend.

Those numbers aren't by sheer luck or extensive marketing campaigns, it's a testament to the quality and timeliness of these films with directors and casts at the top of their games. Both provide a potent dose of reality - entertaining and informing us along the way. Experiencing both was a harmonious endeavor that may never happen again. There's ample room for both films to co-exist. The dilemma isn't which film should I go see – it's which film should I see first? Do not make the mistake of neglecting one or the other as both are quintessential viewings and extraordinary cinematic achievements.