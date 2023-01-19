BAFTA Awards 2023: See the full list of nominees

(CNN) - Nominations for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA Awards, have been announced.

There were a few surprises among the 24 categories, including a strong showing for "All Quiet on the Western Front," leading with 14 nominations.

Edward Berger's adaptation is the first time Erich Maria Remarque's First World War novel has been made into a German-language film. Released by Netflix last fall with little fanfare, it has nevertheless gained significant momentum as awards season ramps up.

Felix Kammerer in "All Quiet on the Western Front," which leads this year's BAFTA nominations. Reiner Bajo/Netflix

"The Banshees of Inisherin" follows "All Quiet" with ten nominations, including acting nods for lead Colin Farrell and supporting actors Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan. With the same tally is "Everything Everywhere All At Once," the indie hit that became distributor A24's first film to cross the $100 million mark at the box office.

The awards ceremony, which highlights some of the best British and international contributions in film of the year, will take place on February 19 at 7 p.m. GMT, with actor Richard E. Grant on hosting duties at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here are the nominations in full.

Best Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"TÁR"

Outstanding British Film

"Aftersun"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Brian And Charles"

"Empire of Light"

"Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

"Living"

"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

"See How They Run"

"The Swimmers"

"The Wonder"

Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, "Blue Jean"

Marie Lidén, "Electric Malady"

Katy Brand, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Maia Kenworthy, "Rebellion"

Film Not in the English Language

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Corsage"

"Decision To Leave"

"The Quiet Girl"

Documentary

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Navalny"

Animated Film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Director

Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Park Chan-wook, "Decision To Leave"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Todd Field, "TÁR"

Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Woman King"

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "TÁR"

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Kazuo Ishiguro, "Living"

Colm Bairéad, "The Quiet Girl"

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, "She Said"

Samuel D. Hunter, "The Whale"

Lead Actress

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett, "TÁR"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Lead Actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daryl McCormack, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Albrecht Schuch, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Michael Ward, "Empire of Light"

Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Justin Hurwitz , "Babylon"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Casting

Lucy Pardee, "Aftersun"

Simon Bär, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, "Elvis"

Sarah Halley Finn, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Pauline Hansson, "Triangle of Sadness"

Cinematography

James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Greig Fraser, "The Batman"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Editing

Sven Budelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Matt Villa, "Elvis"

Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Eddie Hamilton, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Production Design

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, "Babylon"

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, "The Batman"

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, "Elvis"

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Costume Design

Lisy Christl, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, "Amsterdam"

Mary Zophres, "Babylon"

Catherine Martin, "Elvis"

Jenny Beavan, "Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris"

Makeup and Hair

Heike Merker, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, "The Batman"

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, "Elvis"

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, "The Whale"

Sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, "Elvis"

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, "TÁR"

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Special Visual Effects

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, "The Batman"

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, "Top Gun: Maverick"

British Short Animation

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"Middle Watch"

"Your Mountain is Waiting"

Britsh Short Film

"The Ballad Of Olive Morris"

"Bazigaga"

"Bus Girl"

"A Drifting Up"

"An Irish Goodbye"

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim