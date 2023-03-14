Watch CBS News
Avril Lavigne's Juno Awards speech interrupted by a streaker

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) -- Avril Lavigne had quite the surprise on stage Monday.

As the singer was introducing Canadian musician AP Dhillon during the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada, a topless streaker hit the stage, walking around until security was able to escort the woman away.

Lavigne twice told the streaker to "Get the f--- off" the stage.

The individual, clad in pink pants and a bandanna, had a message on her back, "Save the green belt," a protest message over a residential development plan by the Ontario government.

Later, when Lavigne won the the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, she said, "Now nobody try anything this time or the Canadian's gonna come out of me and I'll f--- a b---- up."

