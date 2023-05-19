Atlanta police release body cam footage from Midtown hospital shooting Atlanta police release body cam footage from Midtown hospital shooting 02:13

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Newly released body cam footage from the mass shooting in Midtown shows Atlanta police searching for the suspect, Deion Patterson, 24.

In the video, you can see officers in the Northside Hospital Midtown Medical Building on May 3, searching for Patterson and evacuating staff and patients, before Patterson was arrested during an eight-hour manhunt.

Four people survived their injuries, but CDC worker Amy St. Pierre, 39, did not.

According to Patterson's mother, he is a former Coast Guard member who became violent during an appointment, because he couldn't get a prescription for an anxiety medicine. He is facing murder charges and four counts of aggravated assault.

Two weeks after the tragic mass shooting, Midtown neighbors are still feeling the aftershocks.

"It's definitely eerie walking in the area. It's very heartbreaking what happened. I walk to Whole Foods, which is right next door every other day," said Anna Burton, a Midtown resident.

Other neighbors are coping as well.

"I do avoid leaving my house after like 8 or 9 p.m.," said Mary Mai, another resident. "I don't personally feel fear, probably because, maybe we're desensitized, I don't know."

The question of why mass shootings keep happening still fresh on a lot of mind.

"Mental illness is the root cause of all of that, and I don't know where we start, but we have to do something different," Burton said.

Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed the four people who survived the shooting have been released from the hospital.