Atlanta homeowners reflect on Jimmy Carter's service through Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Former President Jimmy Carter helped make the dream of homeownership possible for many underserved families through Habitat for Humanity.

On Presidents Day, there was lots of hammering and wiring going on in Browns Mill Village, where workers were building homes for the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity (AHFH).

"It's really like a dream come true," said Tyteonna Jones, who moved into her Habitat home with her two kids in November.

The dream was made possible by Habitat and humanitarians like Former President Jimmy Carter, who recently went into hospice care. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, helped build homes for Habitat for nearly 40 years.

"That means a lot to me. Without them doing that, this wouldn't be possible for me to have my own Habitat house," Jones said. "I really, really appreciate Jimmy Carter and his wife for just making a start for our Black community."

Habitat for Humanity helped boost Black homeownership and is still helping countless low to moderate-income families. According to AHFH, in 1988, Carter joined more than 1,000 volunteers to build 21 homes in the Edgewood community, and in 2008, he was there for Habitat's 25th Anniversary and 1,000th home construction, as well as other milestones.

"We are praying for President and Mrs. Carter as he receives hospice care at home," Atlanta Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Alan Ferguson, Sr. said in a statement. "As we reflect on President Carter's legacy, we're reminded of the impact he made on our organization's efforts to ensure that families everywhere live in quality, affordable homes. He is a true servant leader whose tireless contributions to better the lives of people in our country and around the world will always be remembered with gratitude."

For information on AHFH and its programs, please visit: https://atlantahabitat.org/