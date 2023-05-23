Atlanta Fire shines light on dilapidated facilities amid opposition to Public Safety Training Center

Atlanta fire officials point out dilapidated facilities amid opposition to Public Safety Training Ce Atlanta fire officials point out dilapidated facilities amid opposition to Public Safety Training Ce 02:34

ATLANTA (WUPA) – In the midst of the ongoing and heated battle between opponents and supporters of the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is drawing attention to its dilapidated firefighter training facilities.

Fire Chief Rod Smith took members of the press on a tour of the condemned firefighter training facilities that he says have been inadequate for 30 years.

"It is absolutely embarrassing for us to hire members to come in and say, 'You're going to work for the biggest. You're going to work for the best," and to bring them into somewhere like here," he said.

Smith said the conditions at the Ashwood Avenue location, which was built in the 1950s, forced the department to leave in 2021.

"There were so many recruits complaining of respiratory issues," he explained.

In addition, the buildings at the Drill Yard on Claire Drive are also condemned, and AFR said they've worn out their welcome at training centers in other jurisdictions.

"Our goal is to have a state-of-the-art public safety training center for our members of police and fire (departments), so that we can provide the best services possible to the citizens of Atlanta," said Smith.

The training center is now under construction, despite ongoing protests that have drawn activists from around the country to the area as part of the Stop Cop City movement, with its members accusing the city of militarizing the police and destroying native land.

"Since the inception of the project, all we've heard is, 'Police, police, police," said Smith. "We are always in this collaborative space running together, and so it makes logical sense for us to have a combined training center training together."

Both agencies have said the new training facility will boost morale and help with their recruitment efforts.

"Morale is huge, because you show up, to a nice training center, you know what you're doing, it's already pre-planned, everything's ready to go, instead of us scrambling, trying to get equipment, location, and places to train," said AFR Captain Mike McLaughlin.

AFR says the training center would allow its more than 1,200 existing firefighters and recruits to operate at one location, with modern classrooms, hands-on training, and simulated exercises.

Smith says those opposing the public safety training center are ignoring the needs of firefighters, and he's hoping that a look at the dilapidated buildings will give them a different perspective.

However, the perspective has not changed for training center opponents, including a man who goes by the alias of Lysander. He's a member of Survival Resistance, an organization that focuses on social ecology and climate justice. Lysander shared his personal opinion on the matter, clarifying that he was not speaking on behalf of the organization.

"We were always aware that firefighters were included in this plan. That is not the issue. The issue is that the plan was never approved by the people," he said. "There is plenty of opportunity in the future to fund a firefighter center somewhere."

The Atlanta City Council is scheduled to vote on $30 million in funding for the training center in June, and protesters are expected to voice their opposition at the council meeting.