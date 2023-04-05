TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Imagine being on a boat ride and finding it's being infested by termites. Florida scientists are uncovering a former rare species – the Asian Subterranean Termite – that was recently found for the first time in the Tampa Bay region. Scientists say they can easily infest boats, trees and homes. Insect experts say to check for areas with a lot of moisture.

Invasive Asian Subterranean Termites discovered in Tampa Bay region for first time. Andrea Alvarez | Tampa Bay Now News

"In the late 90's, early 2000's, the Asian Subterranean Termite showed up in Miami and is exclusively a problem to southeast Florida… until now," said Urban Entomology Expert Thomas Chouvenc with the University of Florida IFAS. "It feeds on the outer layer of the tree and basically shreds it to the point where there's nothing left."

Insect experts are uncovering the expanding species of termite in more cities across Florida. Chouvenc says it's happening because of the amount of human activity going in and out of the state.

"We are in a place in the country where we have the most termite species because we're close to the tropics," explained Chouvenc. "And just as of yesterday I received a sample confirming, too, that they are established in parts of Fort Meyers. We didn't expect them to be successfully established like this. Chances [are], it's been here for 5 to 10 years, it's just finally been reported through pest control inspections and this is where we realize how important it is to have regular inspections."

Andrea Alvarez | TAMPA BAY NOW NEWS

Experts say the Asian Subterranean Termite builds up its population underground and attacks in colonies from below the surface.

"It makes large colonies and these colonies basically forage underground and access the structure from underground, bringing moisture with them. It's going to change things on how pest control is going to have to approach this pest," he said.

Click here to learn more about what to do if you come across a termite infestation.