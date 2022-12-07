As Georgia’s 2022 election cycle ends, the 2024 battle begins As Georgia’s 2022 election cycle ends, the 2024 battle begins 02:52

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The Senate Runoff Election between Democratic Incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker marks the end of the 2022 election cycle, but the 2024 election battle is already heating up.

Now that the 2022 polls are closed, all eyes are on 2024, with Former President Donald Trump planning a re-election run.

"Four years ago, for the first time since Bill Clinton, a Democratic nominee carried the State of Georgia. Democrats will be very motivated to make that two elections in a row, and Republicans will obviously be very motivated to turning Georgia back to the Republican column," said Dr. Matthew Gunning, an associate political science professor at Georgia Gwinnett College.

Gunning says you can expect another fight for the Senate.

"The map in 2024 is much more favorable for Republicans winning one or two or three seats and potentially gaining a majority in the U.S. Senate," he said.

Gains or losses in either party will impact who will control committees and agendas.

"Democrats, if they have a strong year in 2024, have a very realistic chance of regaining the majority status," Gunning said, referring to the U.S. House of Representatives.

He says both chambers will have to work across the aisles to avoid yet another government shutdown. Abortion and inflation drove voters to the polls this year, but Gunning says that could change two years from now.

Gunning says time will tell whether Georgia will be a swing state beyond Donald Trump and whether voters will shift to the opposite side of the aisle for the next election.

Those answers will be revealed on the road to the 2024 election.