Are you ready for "Cocaine Bear" to chase you?

(WUPA) - Director Elizabeth Banks describes the upcoming Universal Pictures movie "Cocaine Bear" as a comedy inside of a horror film.

"This bear is gonna f--- some people up," Banks said.

The story, itself, is rooted in reality. In the mid-1980s, a drug runner tossed hundreds of pounds of cocaine out of a plane over the southern Appalachian mountains -- presumably with the thought of it being found later.

It was found, all right -- by a black bear. More than 70 pounds of cocaine was eaten by a bear, which promptly went out of its mind before it died.

"Cocaine Bear" is the tale of what happens when an apex predator like a bear, gets high on cocaine, and goes wild as it searches for more.

Meanwhile, the cast of characters who happens to run across the bear in its search includes Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Ray Liotta in his final role before he passed away last year.

"Cocaine Bear" opens in theaters on February 24.