App connects food donors and nonprofits to help feed Tampa Bay families

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - With inflation still a lingering factor across Tampa Bay households, food hardship has become an increasing issue for many families. But one group is using technology to help connect bay area families with food resources, faster.

Tampa has one of the highest rates of childhood hunger. According to Feeding America, more than 59,000 children are experiencing food insecurity in Hillsborough County alone.

"Now, about 25% of the population of Americans are experiencing food insecurity and we're still throwing away a third of the food that we grow or produce," said Alyson Schill, an expert in food relief efforts. She'sworking to connect food from local pantries and nonprofit organizations to those who need it.

"[CareIt is] an online food donation platform that creates a network of all of the food donors - people that are food producers - and all of the nonprofit organizations that feed people in need," said Schill, whose idea came from personal experience. "Many times I would want to donate food. Couldn't find the right place to donate to. Would spend hours in the phone." She's now working with organizations across the country, including right here in Tampa Bay. "We also have a lot of really cool nonprofit organizations in and around the Tampa area that are ready and waiting for any and all food donations to come in. They are highly in need of food right now because of the reduction of SNAP benefits, and also just the fact that food is so expensive right now."

Studies also show that 1 in 6 adults relied on charitable food last year. This is up from 1 in 8 prior to the pandemic. Schill says recent cuts to SNAP may further exacerbate the situation in 2023.

"We could solve all of the worlds food insecurity problem just by not wasting any of our own food here in the US," said Schill.