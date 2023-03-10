Annual Indian Rocks Beach Fest cancelled due to red tide concerns

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The annual Indian Rocks Beach Festival is now cancelled.

It's all due to a recent increase in red tide along the coast.

"It was definitely a major blow. We look forward to it every year. Especially the shop and local businesses around here because that's going to be traction for everybody that owns a business," said Brandon Tetrault who works at Nekton Surf Shop.

"Just knowing how much of an impact it has bringing in people, you know, we were disappointed," said JT Corrales who owns a café along Indian Rocks Beach called Pipo N Betty's.

The festival is the largest fundraiser for the Indian Rocks community and is scheduled for April. The homeowners association is cancelling it due to health concerns from red tide.

"I think they are just playing it safe that way for people who are traveling and looking forward to it, they have a chance to prepare and make other plans," said Tetrault.

Red tide is an algae bloom that grows in the water. It can cause people to experience respiratory issues, something Tetrault sees often.

"It definitely affects the customers when they come in. They have a cough. When they come out of the water they are itchy," said Tetrault.

The homeowners association released this statement saying "It is unfortunate that it had to be canceled but it is the best decision in the interest of public health."

Local business owners say although the festival is cancelled this year, they are still hoping people come in to support their shops.

Corrales says he thinks the red tide isn't too bad at the moment.

"You'll get a group of people who say 'Wow it's nothing, I barely feel anything, two days I was coughing and now I feel nothing,'" said Corrales.

Both Tetrault and Corrales don't think the red tide will stop people from coming to have a good Summer.

"We've seen oil spills, red tides, hurricanes, we survived a pandemic, so this is just par on the course at this point," said Corrales.

"Our locals stay strong, we are a family in a sense," said Tetrault.