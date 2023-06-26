Anniversary of Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade felt across Florida

Tampa Bay, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning Roe V. Wade effectively ending all federal protections on abortion. The reverberations of this landmark decision are still being felt today.

"There was a scramble in every single state to figure out what the path was so that this right that people had for 50 years would not disappear overnight," said said Staff Attorney Helene Barthelemy with ACLU of Florida. "Six unelected justices on the United States Supreme Court decided that there was no federal constitutional right to an abortion."

In the wake of that ruling, states have been grappling with their own regulations surrounding abortion. And the struggle for women's reproductive rights in Florida has taken center stage.

Following that decision, abortions in the state of Florida were legal up to the 24th week of pregnancy, however, a new law took effect in July of 2022 banning all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the state.

Barthelemy highlights that things could be different in the coming days. "The current law in Florida is you can have an abortion till 15 weeks," she said. "The legislature signed a very restrictive six week abortion ban. That is not the law on the books. It will become the law after the Florida Supreme Court rules in the 15 week ban case."

After the Supreme Court ruling, and state lawmakers' decision to enact a six week abortion ban, women's right groups went back to the drawing board.

"In Florida, we launched last month a ballot initiative driven by citizens of Florida to amend the state constitution and restore access to abortion," she explained. "We already have over 200,000 signatures in less than two months."

In the year since the Supreme Court ruling, we've seen a surge in both pro-life and pro-choice demonstrations across the state and the battle for reproductive rights, it seems, is far from over.

Stick with us as we continue to follow this new law, and the larger shift in the legal landscape, impacting women's access to reproductive healthcare.