American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Miami International Airport

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - An American Airlines flight departing from Miami was forced to make an emergency landing.

The flight was forced to return to the airport after multiple passengers became sick.

American Airlines said the flight was bound for Barbados but had to return after a chemical odor seeped through the plane from inside a passenger's carry-on luggage.

The plane landed safely and all passengers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight is scheduled to take off Thursday. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

