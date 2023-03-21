Watch CBS News
Features

All American - 'United in grief'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

United In Grief | All American Season 5 Episode 15 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

TODAY IS THE DAY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) comes face to face with his grief and those he loves are collateral damage as he spirals into a person almost unrecognizable.  Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) tries to step up as a leader but no one's following, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) makes a shocking appearance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) urges Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to beware of her #1 fan.  Also starring Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook.  Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes (#515). Original airdate 3/27/2023    

First published on March 21, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.