All American - 'Turn down for what'

UNRESOLVED ISSUES – With Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Carter's (Lamon Archey) wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise (guest star Alexis Fields) and Laura (Monet Mazur) kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) and Billy (Taye Diggs) take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that goes awry when secrets are aired. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is coming to terms with some disappointing news. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#504). Original airdate 11/7/2022.