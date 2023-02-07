All American - 'Time'

THE CHOICES WE MAKE - In an attempt to avoid one big life decision about his relationship with Olivia (Samantha Logan), Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to attend the Crenshaw combine with Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), even if it means having to avoid another big issue…being in the same place as Billy (Taye Diggs). Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) clashes with her father over a decision she made about Keating Records, Olivia contends with success behind a pseudonym, Preach (Kareem Grimes) gets a surprise visit from Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu) and Asher (Cody Christian) receives some life changing news. Despite how the day begins, no one is prepared for how it ends. Also starring Bre-Z, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#511). Original airdate 2/13/2023.