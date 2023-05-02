All American - 'Sabotage'

EVERYONE'S HIDING SOMETHING – Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets an exciting opportunity but has to decide if the timing is right for her to make a big leap. Coastal football training forces Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) to go look in on JJ (Hunter Clowdus) who has been off the grid. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) contends with major ramifications after she fails to heed Layla's (Greta Onieogou) advice about her #1 fan. Jameal Turner wrote the episode directed by Sudz Sutherland (#519). Original airdate 5/8/2023.