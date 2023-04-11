All American - 'My name is'

SECOND CHANCES – Hoping to revive the GAU football program, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) take a page from the Billy Baker playbook and revisit some former football stars as potential walk-ons…without Coach Kenny's (Mustafa Speaks) blessing. Olivia (Samantha Logan), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) look for an escape from their current life stressors and ultimately rediscover themselves in the process. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) tries to straddle football and the fraternity, and Coop (Bre-Z) gets great news but it may cost her something precious. Karimah Westbrook directed the episode written by John A. Norris and Chynna Ladage (#516). Original airdate 4/17/2023