All American: Homecoming - 'We shall not be moved'

WEATHERING THE STORM – When Cam (Mitchell Edwards) receives a disturbing call for Amara (Kelly Jenrette), Amara immediately jumps into action which requires Bringston to shelter in place. Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with being able to participate in Baby Shay's first day of daycare only virtually, but when chaos ensues on campus, she finds comfort from someone unexpected. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) comes to a decision about his birth parents which helps him make a surprising revelation. Not a fan of how Nate's (Rhoyle Ivy King) boyfriend treats Nate, Keisha (Netta Walker) grows concerned when Nate goes missing. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) revisits a painful time in his past, forcing him to figure out what he wants for his future. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#204). Original airdate 11/7/2022.