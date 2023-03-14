Watch CBS News
Features

All American Homecoming - 'Stand up for something'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Stand Up For Something | All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 14 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

UNITY; COCO GAUFF GUEST STARS – Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team work together to make the biggest decision of their season. Meanwhile, the Lions face off against their biggest rival for the conference championship as Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) realizes he has competition for Simone's heart. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) goes to JR (Sylvester Powell) with a serious situation, leaving JR with the weight of the world on his shoulders. And Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) needs to choose between an important interview or standing by her friends.  David Ramsey directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#214). Original airdate 3/20/2023    

First published on March 14, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.