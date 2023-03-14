All American Homecoming - 'Stand up for something'

UNITY; COCO GAUFF GUEST STARS – Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team work together to make the biggest decision of their season. Meanwhile, the Lions face off against their biggest rival for the conference championship as Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) realizes he has competition for Simone's heart. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) goes to JR (Sylvester Powell) with a serious situation, leaving JR with the weight of the world on his shoulders. And Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) needs to choose between an important interview or standing by her friends. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#214). Original airdate 3/20/2023