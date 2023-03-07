All American: Homecoming - 'Lose to Win'

STRENGTH – As Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team travel to their tournament, prepared to dominate, an unexpected encounter puts them in danger. Simone, being a leader for her team, provides strength in a time of serious trouble. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) ponders his next move in one area of his life, while dealing with a new baseball rival that ends up proving useful. Meanwhile, Nathaniel (Rhoyle Ivy King) is presented with a challenge that she is unsure if she should accept, and Keisha (Netta Walker) works vigorously to appease her professor, which is met with grim consequences. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Charia Rose (#213). Original airdate 3/13/2023