All American: Homecoming - 'Hard place'

By Elise Cantini

HEALING – Simone struggles with trying to balance her new "duties" and her loyalty to Nate, leaving her to question if she made the right decision.  Marcus sees that Thea is struggling on the court and offers her help in an unexpected way.  Damon tries to keep the baseball team focused as they inch closer to a big achievement.  Meanwhile, Cam isn't sure if pledging is for him, leaving JR to reevaluate the fraternity's strategy.  Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie & Christopher N. Corte (#209). Original airdate 1/30/2023.    

First published on January 24, 2023 / 1:00 AM

