All American: Homecoming - 'Behind the Mask'

EMBRACE THE MAGIC – With the Masquerade Dance around the corner, the students are feverishly working on their dance, sending and receiving invitations. Keisha (Netta Walker) works hard on choreographing the Masquerade Dance but takes out her frustrations on Cam (Mitchell Edwards). Simone (Geffri Maya) hosts a PKZ alum and is faced with thinking about her future, as Thea (Camille Hyde) also confronts what could be in store for her. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) regrets following JR's (Sylvester Powell) advice. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) is presented with a very unexpected surprise. Meanwhile, Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara (Kelly Jenrette) take a first step in a new direction. Sylvain White directed the episode written by Jefferey David Thomas (#212). Original airdate 2/20/2023.