All American - 'Feel it in the air'

BLOWN AWAY – When the Santa Ana winds blow into town, they seem to confirm Billy's (Taye Diggs) theory that they are a bad omen after he faces multiple setbacks. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) convinces a reluctant ally to speak their truth, but it doesn't come without consequences. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) finds himself juggling too many secrets and accidentally lets one slip. Olivia (Samantha Logan) throws herself into moving on and comes to an unexpected realization. Meanwhile, Skye (guest star Madison Shamoun) offers to help Patience (Chelsea Royce Taveras) with her social media, leaving Coop's (Bre-Z) and Skye's relationship dynamic to change. Also starring Greta Onieogou and Monet Mazur. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Obiageli Odimegwu. (#509). Original airdate 1/30/2023