AdventHealth starts new program to encourage safe sleeping for infants

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Advent Health is taking new steps to keep babies safe while they sleep.

It's a new education-based initiative in which doctors are working to prevent sleep related deaths.

"It's utterly and completely debilitating, and no one can truly understand what they are going through unless they've gone through it," said Dr. Sara Kirby, medical director for the pediatric ER at Advent Health in Tampa.

Dr. Kirby is talking about how devastating it is for families who lose a child to unsafe sleeping.

"Last Fall and Winter, we noticed here in the er and in other ER's as well and advent health an increase in sleeping associated injury and death," said Dr. Kirby.

She says last Winter, the hospital saw up to five sleep related deaths within a week.

"I did have a healthy child that I tried to do my best to create safe sleep environments. I think everyone struggles as a parent," she said.

Dr. Kirby says it's because the pandemic kept parents from coming to the doctor as much and from getting safe sleeping information.

"There's been a little less accurate information given to the parents because you can see other things on Google and TikTok and other social media sites," said Dr. Kirby.

Now her department at Advent Health in Tampa is starting up a new sleep safe program.

Doctors and nurses are educating families more often about the dangerous of unsafe sleeping arrangements for babies.

"We are going to actually talk to them, hand them supplies they can use including a bracelet," she said.

The bracelets read 'ABC'...standing for alone, back, and crib.

"Alone to sleep, back to sleep, and in the crib," said Dr. Kirby.

She says it's important to make sure the baby isn't sleeping next to anyone or any objects. She also says babies should be placed on their back when being put to bed.

Dr. Kirby hopes the new initiative helps parents.

"I think education is the big thing we can do to make a difference," she said.