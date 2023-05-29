Active duty airman and local war veteran share message on Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - This Memorial Day weekend, local war veterans are on a mission to help their fellow active duty and retired military brothers and sisters. For the last 17 years, Operation Helping Hand has saluted and supported wounded veterans and their families.

"My uncle was a combat controller," said U.S. Air Force Airman Houston Thomas. "And I was like, 'Hey, I want to do something like my uncle'. So TACP is super fun. We get to jump out of planes, scuba dive, climbing mountains. Did that for 13 years." After his injury in February, he began receiving therapy in Hawaii and is now a patient at James A. Haley veteran's hospital in Tampa. "O.T., P.T., rec therapy, mental health, all of it."

Supporting him in his journey are local military veterans with non-profit, Operation Helping Hand. The mission: to support as many wounded and injured active duty and veterans as possible.

"When they get here from a hospital in Europe or wherever they came from," said Jim Griffin, Chairman of Operation Helping Hand. "Well, this is a big shock. And anything we can do to ease that shock and that pain, you can't put a price on it."

From trips to games, to events and dinners, organizers say the focus is on those undergoing major treatment. They also help offset costs for veteran therapy.

"We've probably served over 2,000 patients and their families and probably donations over $2 million," said Griffin.

96.5% of all the monies donated go directly to these patients and their families. This Memorial Day, both say you can help.

"Take a sec," said Thomas. "Someone you know, someone that was affected by the GWOT or anything, thank them."

"It's not a mattress sale," said Griffin. "Realize freedom is not free. Remembrance is what you're doing… for any service member that gave his life in service to this country."