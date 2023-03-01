Aaron Rodgers is still keeping everyone in the dark about his future after retreat

NewsMinute - March 1 - 7 AM NewsMinute - March 1 - 7 AM 00:58

(CNN) -- After emerging from his darkness retreat, it's still not known what Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will do in the future, saying in an interview that he will "make a decision soon enough."

"It's best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later," Rodgers said in an interview on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

"I remember when (Brett) Favre, before he retired, there were times where it was in April and May, we weren't sure if he was going to come back because he didn't come to any of the offseason program.

Aaron Rodgers says a decision on his future will be made "soon." Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

"Then in 2008, he actually did retire in March and then kind of said, 'No, no, no,' in June after OTAs, 'I actually want to come back and play.' That's when he was traded to the Jets. There was obviously a lot of tension that summer.

"For everybody involved, directly and indirectly, it's best for a decision earlier."

Darkness retreat

Earlier this month, Rodgers announced he was heading to a "darkness retreat" shortly after the Super Bowl.

He said he would be in total darkness for four days and nights -- though he could leave at any point if he wished to do so -- and added that the whole experience could produce hallucinations similar to the psychedelic drug dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

Rodgers said his time in isolation would help him find inner peace of mind as he decided on his future in the NFL.

In the interview since leaving the retreat, he went on to say that he's not looking for someone to tell him what the answer is.

"All the answers are right inside me," he said. "I touched many of them, and definitely the feelings, on both sides, during the darkness, and I'm thankful for that time.

"There's a finality to the decision. I don't make it lightly. I don't want to drag anybody around. Look, I'm answering questions about it because I get asked about it. I'm talking about it because it's important to me.

"If you don't like it and you think it's drama, you think I'm being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That's fine.

"But this is my life. It's important to me, and I'll make a decision soon enough, and then we'll go down that road and be really excited about it."