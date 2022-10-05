Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball says he's not sure what he'll do with it

Aaron Judge home run record Aaron Judge breaks American League record for most home runs in a season 03:27

The fan who caught New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run ball says he's not sure what he'll do with the souvenir. If ever sold at an auction, it could go for millions of dollars, Ken Goldin, of Goldin Auctions, told CBS News on Wednesday.

During the second game of the doubleheader between New York Yankees and Texas Rangers on Tuesday, as Judge blasted his way into the history books, cameras caught a quick-thinking fan make the catch. The man, later identified by multiple media outlets as Cory Youmans, was asked by reporters about what he was going to do with it.

"That's a good question," Youmans replied, "I haven't thought about it."

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

#62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

Youmans, of Dallas, is the husband of Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus. His wife enthusiastically tweeted about him after he was escorted from the stands.

The New York Post reported that Youmans is a vice president at an investment firm. CBS News has not independently verified that information, but reached out to the company to confirm.

THIS IS MY HUSBAND. https://t.co/GNIuP7phnA — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 5, 2022

Judge said he'd like to have the ball that broke the record previously held by Yankees icon Roger Maris — who set the record 61 years earlier in 1961 — but added that it was ultimately the decision of the person who caught it.

"I don't know where it's at, so we'll see what happens with that," he said post-game. "It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan, so, you know, they made a great catch out there and they've got every right to it."

Meanwhile, another fan who was less lucky appeared to jump from the stands in an attempt to catch Judge's ball. Local sports reporter Joe Trahan reported the fan is "fine physically" but was ejected from the park for leaving the stands.

For all of you wondering about the guy who jumped from the stands when Aaron Judge hit #62.#Rangers PR tells me he’s fine physically.

He has been ejected from the park for leaving the stands which is technically considered trespassing. pic.twitter.com/wZ4RyPfGnj — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022

If Youmans decided to sell the ball, it could fetch millions at auction. Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told CBS News that the ball "will be one of the most expensive baseballs ever sold."

"With a Yankee player surpassing another iconic Yankee player's record — could mean this ball will sell in the $1.25 million to $2 million range, " he said.

Heritage Auction director of sports collectibles Chris Ivy told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth that there's already a $2 million offer on the table.

Goldin pointed out that "special event items like this one tend to increase interest over time," but he also acknowledged the advantage of selling it while the moment is new.

"The sooner after the event the item goes to auction the more it will sell for," he said.