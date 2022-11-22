A new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" is here

"Avatar: The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," looks full of underwater adventure.

"Avatar" stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back for the film, set to open on Dec. 16. with tickets already on sale.

The new trailer aired during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The 2009 first film in the series remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, hitting more than $2.7 billion at the global box office. Until recently it had been streaming on Disney+, and had a theatrical re-release earlier this year.

Directed by James Cameron, Worthington and Saldaña return as Jake and Neytiri. They now live in Pandora with their family.

Cameron, who has been working on "The Way of the Water" since 2013, told GQ that in order for the film to be profitable, it will "have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That's your break even."

Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet also star in the film.

The movie is the first of four "Avatar" sequels planned. An untitled third "Avatar" film is set for release on Dec. 20, 2024.