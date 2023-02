TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- If you're viewing WTOG's digital channels over antenna, you may notice 44.5 is now Dabl.

Dabl is now on 44.5 in Tampa Bay for antenna viewers. CW44

As of January 30, 2023, we have shifted programming on 44.5 from Circle to Dabl. Click here to view our programming guide for all of our antenna channels.