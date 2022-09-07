Watch CBS News
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

Three people injured in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. 

Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. 

One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. 

All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:24 PM

