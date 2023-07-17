Watch CBS News
2 children, 3 adults injured in Missouri home explosion

By Michael King

/ CNN

ST. CHARLES, Missouri (KMOV) -- Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning.

The explosion happened on Transit Street near Fifth Street just before noon. Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told News 4.

Nearly 30 firefighters worked to get the fire under control. Neighbors told News 4 they felt their houses shake.

"It was a puff of smoke over a house over there and I thought I heard screaming," recalled neighbor Ryan McGee. "Open up the screen door and it was definitely screaming. I saw people running out of the back of the house and running out of the front of the house."

Kara Schemkes was sitting on the couch when she heard a loud boom and went outside the help the injured family.

"I hugged the little girl, and all she wanted was some comfort, so I just hugged her and told her everything was okay," she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 5:22 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

