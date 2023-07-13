2 brothers charged after McDonalds employee is hit with vase, shots fired into restaurant

AP Top Stories July 13 - AM AP Top Stories July 13 - AM 00:54

NORTHWOODS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two brothers are facing charges after an employee at a North County McDonalds was with a vase and shots were fired into the restaurant in Northwoods.

Antoine Ray, 25, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon-shooting into a building, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual misconduct, and armed criminal action. Kevin Davis, 26, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting.

The incident happened at the McDonalds on Natural Bridge and Lucas and Hunt on July 6. Police say Ray went inside to confront the manager about how Davis, his brother, had been treated. Ray allegedly picked up a vase and hit an employee; the vase shattered and the employee suffered cuts to her hand.

Davis also went inside the Mcdonald's, where he was accused of exhibiting a gun in a threatening manner, yelling and asking for the manager. Both brothers then went outside and struggled over the gun Davis brought with him. Ray won the struggle and fired shots into the restaurant. Police say that before he fired the shots, Ray exposed his genitals to an employee. Ray later admitted to firing shots into the restaurant because he was upset of what happened to Davis, officers say.

Both men are being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.